KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Police are investigating allegations that a Form Two male student has become a victim of bullying and beating at a school in USJ 4, near here, since last month.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said they received a report from the victim’s 43-year-old father last Friday after learning that the incident had happened repeatedly to his son.

He said the victim informed his father at 2.30pm the same day stating that he had been beaten by a student in the school.

“Last Tuesday, when the victim was in his classroom, a student came and punched him in the face. The second incident occurred last Friday where the victim stated that three other students had come to the school, pushed the complainant and there was a struggle,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Wan Azlan, the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama





