KUCHING, May 5 — Malaysia must learn to focus on renewable energy implementation to avoid facing large-scale energy crises like those occurring in Spain and Portugal.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Malaysia needs to ensure electricity supply security, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia states with insufficient hydro energy resources.

“In the Peninsula, there’s still turmoil about ensuring electricity supply security because there’s insufficient water supply, and they rely heavily on solar energy which only lasts four to eight hours.

“This is a challenge that even Europe faces — Spain and Portugal encountered problems due to transmission line instability,” he said during his speech at the 2025 Aidilfitri gathering organised by the Bintangor and Haji Taha Mosque Brotherhood (MBHT) Kuching last night.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said that in Sarawak’s context, discussions with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be held to ensure grid stability in the state, thereby attracting investors. — Bernama