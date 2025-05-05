KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to explain the government’s plans and measures to address the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States at the special Parliament session today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will address the matter at the special meeting at 11am.

“The Prime Minister will provide an explanation on the US move to impose reciprocal tariffs on all imports and its implications for the Malaysian economy,” it said.

Anwar will also outline the government’s response across various ministries and sectors, as well as the coordination of short- and medium-term solutions, including a review of existing policies for certain industries.

The Prime Minister will also address the country’s long-term economic plans to mitigate the impact of the international trade war and ensure the resilience of the Malaysian economy.

After the Prime Minister’s session, Members of Parliament will have the opportunity to seek clarification and offer their views, after which the relevant ministers will respond to the matters raised.

On April 24, the Malaysian Parliament said that the special sitting was convened at the request of the Prime Minister.

It was held in accordance with Standing Order 11(3) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders to allow pressing issues deemed beneficial to the people.

The ministerial briefing under Standing Order 14(1)(i) will cover the US action to impose reciprocal tariffs on all imports of the country, its impact on Malaysia, and the government’s coordinated measures.

On April 9, the US administration announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries, while maintaining the 10 per cent base tariff.

The decision was made to facilitate negotiations with over 75 countries, including Malaysia, which had voiced concern over the sudden imposition of the tariffs. — Bernama