JEMPOL, May 1 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it is premature to name a ‘poster boy’ candidate for any state before a general or state election is officially called.

He said that following a meeting with the Sabah UMNO leadership yesterday, he had provided guidelines for the party in the state to face the state election.

“I think it’s best if the matter of selecting a menteri besar or chief minister is set aside for now. The focus should be on ensuring victory for the candidates fielded.

“I will personally consult with the Sabah UMNO leadership to determine who is acceptable to the state assemblymen and who can lead the state government once any party coalition secures the majority of seats in Sabah,” he told reporters after attending the Lembaran Kasih Aidilfitri celebration with the Felda community at Padang Awam Palong 3 here today.

Also present were Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin Tuanku Muhriz, the son of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Ahmad Zahid was commenting on media reports stating that Sabah UMNO would propose its chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, as BN’s poster boy for the upcoming state election.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he respected the decision but believed that the time had not yet come to put forward any individual or leader as the poster boy. — Bernama



