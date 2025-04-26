KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — There will be road closures and diversions around the Bukit Jalil National Stadium from 2pm today in conjunction with the 2024-2025 Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Sri Pahang FC tonight.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said in a statement that the phased closures and diversions are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow, road user safety, and the security of attending supporters and that the measures will remain in effect until the end of the match.

He said the affected routes include the Kesas Highway exit to the Sukom traffic lights; Sukom traffic lights heading towards Jalan Merah Cagar; Jalan Barat from the Kesas Highway; Jalan Barat / Jalan Radin junction; Jalan Barat / Kesas Highway junction; the exit to Jalan Barat from Bulatan Lumba Kuda; and the Puchong Link exit to Jalan Barat.

“The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPTKL) will deploy a total of 180 officers and personnel starting from 10am to carry out patrols around the stadium, road closures, and traffic diversions.

“Road users are advised to plan their journeys early, obey signage, and follow instructions from traffic officers on site.

“The public is also encouraged to use public transport to Bukit Jalil Stadium to avoid traffic congestion,” he said.

Those seeking further information may contact the Jalan Tun HS Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-20719999, the JSPTKL Hotline at 03-20260267 / 0269, or any nearby police station. — Bernama