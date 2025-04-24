KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for March 2025 (DPT BLN3/2025), which was verified and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days until May 23.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the DPT BLN3/2025 contained the names of citizens aged 18 and above during the period March 1 to 31, 2025, who were automatically registered as new voters, as well as registered voters who changed constituencies and voters who changed status or category of voters.

“The EC provides five methods of review, namely, through EC portals at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of the State Election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

“Other methods include the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Check hotline at 03-8892 7218,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin called on citizens aged 18 and above during that period and any registered voter who has applied for a change of constituencies or voter status to check their names in DPT BLN3/2025.

“If they find that their names are not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filing in Form C through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or visit the State EC office concerned,” he said.

He added that registered voters in any constituency who wished to object to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D.

“Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Offices’ portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day during the review period of the DPT BLN3/2025,” he said.

For any questions regarding the review of DPT BLN8/2023, the public can visit the EC’s official portal or contact the EC at 03-8892 7218. — Bernama