KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a box outside a house in Kampung Brunei, Membakut, Sabah early yesterday morning.

A handwritten note on the lid of the box read: “There is my child in this box. Please take care of my child. May you be blessed.”

Beaufort District Police Chief Superintendent Wong Leong Meng told Harian Metro that police were alerted by a witness who found the baby.

Initial investigations revealed the witness had woken around 5.40am and noticed a white motorcycle — exact make unknown — with a registration plate beginning with the letter “V” circling in front of the house. Nothing appeared suspicious at the time.

“The witness looked out through a window and saw the motorcyclist leave shortly after,” Wong said.

“At about 6.10am, while preparing to leave for work, the witness spotted a box at the front door.

“Upon inspection, he found a baby wrapped in a towel along with some limes.”

The baby was taken to the Paediatrics Ward at Beaufort Hospital for further treatment.

“She is estimated to be about 36 weeks old. Hospital staff have collected a blood sample for a paternity test,” Wong added.

Police are now working to identify and locate the child’s mother.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for baby abandonment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Muhammad Hafizuddin Mohd Tarmizi at 012-4175332 or report to the nearest police station.