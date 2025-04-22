PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that he has yet to decide whether or not to join the race for the post of deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the party polls next month.

The Home Minister, who is also a former PKR secretary-general, emphasised that the party election is a democratic process enshrined in the party’s constitution, and for now, his focus remains on strengthening the party.

In a closed-door meeting yesterday, Saifuddin and current PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli reaffirmed their joint commitment to bolstering the party across various fronts.

“I’m aware of public speculation and some voices suggesting it’s time for me to make some announcements (regarding a potential bid for the deputy presidency)...but I’ve yet to make any decision in that direction.

“Those who are familiar with my track record in the party would know that my loyalty to PKR has never been in question,” he told reporters when asked after the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Yesterday, Senior Fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) Azmi Hassan said the results of the ongoing polls across all 222 PKR divisions may be a clear indication that Saifuddin Nasution should seize the opportunity to once again challenge Rafizi for the party’s number two post.

The political analyst said the momentum on the ground suggests renewed support for Saifuddin to contest the deputy presidency.

In the last PKR election for the 2022-2025 term, Saifuddin lost the deputy presidency race to Rafizi, who is also the Economy Minister and MP for Pandan.

Reflecting on their long-standing roles in the party, Saifuddin noted that both he and Rafizi had recently reiterated their commitment to working together in PKR’s leadership.

He also urged both the grassroots and top leadership to use the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, as a constructive platform to address internal party issues.

“I believe tomorrow’s MPP meeting will be the right platform for members to express their views and concerns,” he said.

Commenting on several prominent figures who suffered defeat in the divisional polls, Saifuddin Nasution said that losing should not be seen as a sign of exclusion or rejection from the party.

“Defeat does not mean you are sidelined or cast aside. You continue to serve, you remain loyal to the party, and the leadership will still give you a place. That’s what makes you a big name in the first place,” he said.

Among those who lost the contest were Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Deputy Minister for Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir. — Bernama



