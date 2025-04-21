KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has submitted a memorandum to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to protest what he described as “excessive monitoring” by authorities.

The memorandum, handed over by Samsuri’s political secretary Mohd Soud Said, was received by Suhakam chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus, according to a report published in Free Malaysia Today.

“The submission of this memorandum is to protest the excessive monitoring I have been placed under, which can be construed as political intimidation and a violation of my rights,” said Samsuri, who is also PAS vice-president.

He expressed hope that any abuse of power involved would be stopped immediately.

Samsuri previously alleged that he had been flagged as a person of risk in Malaysia’s border control system and claimed his phone was being tapped.

He also said he was stopped at Kota Kinabalu International Airport during a personal trip to Sabah and required clearance from the police’s Special Branch.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim responded by saying it was not unusual for VIPs to be flagged, noting that he himself was also subject to such monitoring.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail dismissed the complaints, stating there was no need to spy on Samsuri as he already has a security detail.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain added that there was no basis to include the menteri besar in any special surveillance list, as he is not a criminal.