SUNGKAI, April 21 — The Sg Klah bridge that collapsed yesterday, disrupting access to the Felda Sungai Klah Hot Springs, Kampung Tisong, and the Buyong Mas Sanctuary Camp Site (Sungkai), will be repaired as soon as possible.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the incident would be reported to the relevant authorities today to facilitate follow-up action by the state government.

“Tomorrow, I will determine which party is responsible for this issue to help expedite the follow-up action that the state government will approve.

“I came here tonight to ensure that those stranded at the Kampung Sungai Tisong side, including school students, can continue with their daily activities,” he said during a visit to the site yesterday.

Earlier, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said that 136 individuals, including 81 students from a polytechnic, were stranded due to the collapsed bridge.

Mohammad Nizar also expressed appreciation for the assistance of the police, the Tanjung Malim MP’s service centre, and the Sungkai Subdistrict Chief’s office in managing the incident. — Bernama