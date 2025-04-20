GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — Wanita PKR chief Fadhlina Sidek won the Nibong Tebal division chief’s post in the 2025 PKR elections at the division level, held simultaneously yesterday with the Wanita and Youth (AMK) wings posts in Penang.

Fadhlina, who is also the Education Minister and Nibong Tebal MP, secured 677 votes, defeating her two challengers — Nibong Tebal AMK chief Muttaqeen Mustafa (335 votes) and Muhammad Navalan Abdullah (72 votes).

The result was announced via the official PKR 2025 election website, https://pemilihan.keadilanrakyat.org, last night.

When contacted by Bernama, Fadhlina described the victory as a huge responsibility that must be borne with utmost care and expressed her gratitude to all PKR members in the Nibong Tebal division who entrusted her with the mandate.

“My current focus is to strengthen the party at the division level and ensure Nibong Tebal remains a PKR stronghold in the 16th General Election (GE16), anchored in service to the local community,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nibong Tebal division chief Datuk Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah won the deputy division chief’s post with 551 votes, defeating two other contenders.

PKR vice-president and Penang State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Nurul Izzah Anwar won the Permatang Pauh division chief’s post unopposed.

In addition, Penang MPN deputy chairman and Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid clinched the Tasek Gelugor division chief’s post with 412 votes, defeating his challenger, PKR deputy secretary-general Muhammad Zakwan Mustafa Kamal, who garnered 319 votes.

Penang PKR vice-chairman and Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol lost the contest for Jelutong division chief, obtaining only 181 votes against incumbent Datuk Johari Kassim, who received 208 votes.

Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik also lost in his bid for the Balik Pulau division chief’s post.

A total of 13,869 PKR members in the state were registered to vote in the elections for new leadership in 12 out of 13 divisions, with 13,542 voting online and 327 voting in person. Voter turnout stood at 85 per cent as of 5 pm.

Polling involved the PKR Bukit Mertajam, Kepala Batas, Tasek Gelugor, Bagan, Permatang Pauh, Nibong Tebal, Tanjong, Bukit Bendera, Jelutong, Bukit Gelugor, Bayan Baru, and Balik Pulau divisions. Batu Kawan saw no contest as its incumbent, Bukit Tambun assemblyman Goh Choon Aik and his team won unopposed. — Bernama