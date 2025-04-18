KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The omission of the crescent moon from the Malaysian flag in a front-page illustration by Sin Chew Daily is not a trivial error, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today, stressing that a national flag is a vital symbol for any country.

According to Buletin TV3, Anwar urged all parties to exercise caution when depicting the national flag.

“For any country, the flag is a very important symbol. So, I advise everyone to be careful, but of course, Sin Chew Daily should be given the opportunity to explain the mistake and apologise.

“But this is not a minor issue. Let the legal process take its course,” he said at a press conference after concluding his official visit to Thailand at the invitation of his counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Anwar was responding to a question about Tuesday’s incident involving a front-page depiction of the Jalur Gemilang without its crescent moon.

He also called for calm in public reaction to the matter.

“I also advised that we should not overreact simply because of pressure; it has to follow the legal process,” he added.

Sin Chew Daily has since apologised for the error, attributing it to an unintentional technical mistake. The paper also announced the immediate suspension of its chief editor and deputy chief editor.

Both editors were detained last night as part of a police probe and have since been released on bail.

Police are investigating the case under Section 3(1)(c) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and Section 4(1)(b) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.