KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Sin Chew Daily has issued an unreserved apology to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, over an error involving the national flag published on its front page.

In a statement, the management of the newspaper acknowledged the King’s advice and described the mistake involving the Jalur Gemilang as a serious lapse.

Sultan Ibrahim, in response to the incident, reminded the media to exercise greater caution and diligence in verifying content prior to publication.

The daily further said it has launched a thorough internal investigation and confirmed that the staff responsible for the error would face disciplinary action.

Sin Chew Daily said it has also strengthened its editorial processes to prevent a repeat of the incident.

It added that special attention would be given to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in editorial workflows.

“We pledge to be extra cautious and sensitive in handling matters that may harm national dignity and interracial relations,” the statement read.

Yesterday, the Home Ministry said it issued a show-cause letter to the newspaper over the incident.