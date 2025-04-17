KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Kuala Lumpur Tower will be temporarily closed starting today for the safety and comfort of visitors, and to allow the new management to carry out maintenance and improvement works.

The Ministry of Communications, in a statement tonight, said the reopening date for the tower — one of the tallest telecommunications structures in the world — will be announced through various media channels.

“The Madani Government, through the Ministry of Communications, emphasises that the Kuala Lumpur Tower is government-owned.

“Effective April 1, 2025, the operations, management and maintenance of the Kuala Lumpur Tower have been taken over by LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd (LSHSM),” the statement read.

According to the statement, the continued occupation of the KL Tower premises by Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB) beyond March 31, 2025, is unauthorised.

“Accordingly, the Federal Lands Commissioner has issued two eviction notices to MKLSB via letters dated April 3 and April 9, 2025.

“Therefore, any operations and transactions still being carried out by MKLSB are without government authorisation,” it said.

On March 31, the Ministry of Communications, in a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the KL Tower management concession, stated that the concession takeover would not affect the tower’s operations or staff.

The ministry said discussions with the new concessionaire, LSHSM, had outlined terms ensuring that operations would continue as usual. — Bernama