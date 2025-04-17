SEPANG, April 17 — A proposal for work-from-home (WFH) and home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) arrangements during the Asean Summits in May and October will be brought to the Cabinet, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the proposal arose following the difficulties and constraints faced by the public, particularly in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, due to road closures during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia.

“I would like to propose to the Cabinet that if government department staff can work from home and schools can conduct lessons from home, it would help reduce congestion and lessen the inconvenience to the public, especially in the Klang Valley.

“I would also like to apologise to everyone affected by the road closures (in conjunction with Xi’s visit),” he told Bernama and RTM at Kompleks Bunga Raya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, today.

Earlier, he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim were present to bid farewell to Xi and his delegation, who departed for Cambodia after concluding a three-day state visit to Malaysia.

Several routes in the Klang Valley, including Putrajaya, were either fully closed or gradually diverted from April 15 to 17 to facilitate official movements during Xi’s visit.

Although the road closures were intended to ensure smooth logistics and security, and prior notices were issued, the situation still drew complaints from road users caught in severe traffic congestion. — Bernama