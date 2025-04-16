KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of his official visit to Malaysia, describing it as a testament to the enduring and ever-growing ties between the two countries.

In a message read out at a cultural exchange event titled “China and Malaysia: Joining Hands for Shared Prosperity” here tonight, Zahid said the visit reflects the close and strategic partnership between Malaysia and China.

“On behalf of the government and people of Malaysia, I would like to warmly welcome His Excellency Mr Xi Jinping, President of China.

“May the friendship between Malaysia and China flow as endlessly as the waves of the Strait of Malacca, carrying forward for generations to come,” he said.

The event, hosted in conjunction with Xi’s state visit, was also attended by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Xi arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day state visit at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The visit marks Xi’s second official trip to Malaysia in 12 years, following his last visit in 2013.

On the event, Zahid lauded China Media Group (CMG) for its continuous efforts in strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges, describing them as a “vital bridge” in promoting mutual understanding between nations.

“CMG has long played a significant role in fostering cultural exchange around the world, and its efforts are deeply appreciated,” he said.

Chang, who also addressed the event, highlighted the growing collaboration between the two nations in the fields of research, innovation and talent exchange.

He noted that joint efforts - ranging from talent exchanges to collaborative researches - have brought tangible benefits and underscored the importance of long-term cooperation.

“At MOSTI, we believe in the power of partnerships. Last year, we were proud to have collaborated on various China-Malaysia initiatives in advancing scientific and technological cooperation,” he said.

Chang also praised CMG for initiating the cultural exchange programme, describing it as a platform that deepens mutual respect and fosters people-to-people connectivity.

As part of the event tonight, several China-Malaysia cultural exchange collaborations were launched, including “Exploring China Through Films - Malaysia Station”, “Global Panda Tour - Malaysia”, “New Phase of China-Malaysia Media Cooperation” and “Joining Hands for Shared Prosperity: Malaysian Media Tour in China”.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin represented the news agency at the launching for the “New Phase of China-Malaysia Media Cooperation” collaboration

The event was also attended by Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, alongside other prominent media leaders and government officials from both Malaysia and China. — Bernama






