KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, has reminded Malaysians that the national flag is a symbol of sovereignty and national identity, and must never be mocked or misrepresented.

He cited a recent incident involving a local Chinese-language newspaper, which published an image of the Jalur Gemilang on its front page without the crescent moon — a mistake that the King said could offend public sensitivities and should not be tolerated.

“As citizens, we should fly the flag with pride and patriotism within our multiracial society,” His Majesty said in a Facebook post.

His Majesty said the flag is not merely a piece of colourful cloth, but one that represents the nation’s struggles, history, independence and the spirit of its people.

He also instructed the newspaper’s management and editorial team to be more alert and ensure all published materials are thoroughly checked before going to print.

The Home Ministry announced today that has launched an investigation into Sin Chew Daily for publishing an incomplete image of the Jalur Gemilang, calling it a serious offence under national laws and warning that firm action will be taken for jeopardising public harmony and national symbols.