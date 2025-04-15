KUALA TERENGGANU, April 15 — A total of RM228 million is needed for the construction of the first phase of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) at six stations of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in the state.

State Infrastructure, Utilities and Rural Development chairman Hanafiah Mat said the TOD development involving stations in Kuala Terengganu, Jerteh, Dungun, Chukai, Kemasik and Bandar Permaisuri is scheduled to take between one and three years for the first phase.

“The allocation includes, among others, the provision of infrastructure, land acquisition and the development of transit terminals to support the ECRL project.

“Each ECRL station area already has a master plan and land use planning that will be developed in phases, according to the set schedule,” he said during an oral question and answer session at the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

He was responding to a question posed by Sulaiman Sulong (PAS-Pengkalan Berangan) on the latest status of TOD development for all ECRL stations in Terengganu.

Additionally, funding sources for TOD development are obtained through various channels including allocations from the federal and state governments, as well as private investments from local and foreign property developers.

In other developments, Hanafiah said RM36 million is needed for the construction of a new bridge and slope repairs on Jalan Aring 8-Kenyir-Kuala Jeneris on Jalan Tasik Kenyir near Hulu Terengganu, which is currently still closed due to landslides following heavy rains late last year.

He said that the allocation for the total cost had been requested by the Public Works Department (JKR) from the Ministry of Economy.

“The Slope Engineering Branch (CKC) of JKR conducted a follow-up visit to the incident location on December 4, 2024. Based on the visit, CKC proposed the construction of a new section to replace the collapsed road,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Dr Mamad Puteh (PAS-Kuala Berang) on ​​when the repair work in the area would be carried out.

Meanwhile, Hanafiah said the proposed scope of work for the construction of a new bridge on the road connecting Tasik Kenyir and Gua Musang, Kelantan included the construction of a new section along 150 metres, building a road drainage system, utility relocation works and the construction of temporary roads and paths. — Bernama



