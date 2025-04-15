TAPAH, April 15 — Perak police have recorded a statement from Abd Muhaimin Malek, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state assembly by-election, regarding his religious teaching credentials.

The police spokesman for the by-election, SAC Zaharudin Rasip, said the matter was referred to the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) for further action.

“We have not opened an investigation file because this matter pertains to (religious) teaching credentials.

“At this stage, the candidate is not impacted, as this is not a requirement of the Election Commission (EC),” he told reporters at the daily media briefing on the by-election here today.

Yesterday, Perak Amanah Youth deputy chief Ahmad Munzirie Ahmad Kabir lodged a police report alleging that Abd Muhaimin cheated in his application for religious teaching credentials.

Ahmad Munzirie claimed that Abd Muhaimin obtained credentials while holding a political position, which he argued contradicted the existing guidelines.

It is understood that Abd Muhaimin served as deputy president of the PAS Tapah Division from 2015 to 2017 and is currently the head of the same division.

Meanwhile, Zaharudin said two additional police reports were lodged yesterday concerning the by-election campaign, involving material placement and the unauthorised use of an individual’s image.

He said in Mambang Di Awan, Kampar, a 47-year-old man lodged a report over a political party’s banner obstructing the view of road users.

Action was taken by requesting a representative of the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) to remove the banner.

In another case, a 42-year-old woman claimed that a photo of her husband with the PN candidate was used in a campaign poster without permission.

“This case has been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department, and the poster has also been removed,” he said.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called after the incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, passed away from a heart attack on Feb 22.

The election sees a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Abd Muhaimin, and PSM candidate Bawani KS.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for April 26, with early voting on April 22. — Bernama