BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 13 — The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) plans to establish a One-Stop Centre for Employee Services as a comprehensive facility in resolving labour-related issues.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the centre would combine all labour-related services so that employees or employers would not have to go to different departments.

“I will make an announcement soon on Kesuma’s plan to establish a One-Stop Employee Service Centre to look after the welfare of workers in the country.

“We will combine all these services under one roof to facilitate employees and employers including human resource managers, so if there are labour-related issues in the country, they can go directly to the one-stop centre,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Penang DAP Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House which was also attended by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, DAP state vice-chairman Zairil Khir Johari and DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng here today.

At the same time, Sim said Penang would be the start of the new initiative to improve the support system for workers.

“This one-stop centre will be established nationwide, but this pilot project will be started in Penang and I will work with the state government (Penang) on this matter,” he said.

The open house was attended by about 1,000 guests including state party leaders under the unity government. — Bernama