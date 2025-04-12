LIMBANG, April 12 — A motorcyclist sustained a broken leg following a self-accident along a residential road in Rangau on Wednesday.

According to Limbang Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt (PA) Bonnie Madisun, a team was dispatched to the scene — located about 7km from town — after receiving an emergency call at 4.29pm.

Upon arrival, the team found the motorcyclist conscious but with a broken right leg and lacerations on his right foot.

He was immediately transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The rescue operation concluded at 5.02pm. — The Borneo Post