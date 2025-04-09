KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) today announced an allocation of RM2 million to the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) to repair public infrastructure in areas affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights.

KPKT said the National Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN) and Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) will also provide full assistance to the Selangor government, to carry out cleaning works in the affected areas this weekend.

“The Cabinet meeting today paid serious attention to the fire incident in Putra Heights. Various forms of aid have been channelled to the victims, including cash assistance, transit house rental aid, and free car rentals.

“KPKT is focusing primarily on the restoration and reconstruction of homes affected by the fire,” the ministry said, in a statement, today.

It said that a special task force was established last week, comprising all agencies under the ministry, particularly the implementing agencies – Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) and PR1MA.

The task force has also finalised an action plan for the repair and reconstruction of homes affected by the fire, following an announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The action plan has been submitted to him (Anwar) today,” read the statement. — Bernama