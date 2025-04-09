KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services have resumed normal operations as of 4pm today, following significant disruptions caused by cable theft and signalling system failures earlier this week.

In a statement, Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) said it announced the restoration via its social media platforms, including X (@KLIAekspres), Facebook and Instagram, after days of inconvenience that affected passengers travelling to and from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

In response to the disruptions, ERL had swiftly activated complimentary shuttle bus services to support affected travellers.

The buses, which began operating at 1pm, ran every 20 minutes between Salak Tinggi Station and Putrajaya & Cyberjaya Station.

Dedicated pick-up and drop-off points were set up at both locations, with ERL personnel stationed to assist passengers.

To prevent further sabotage, ERL also announced heightened security at key hotspots.

Measures include deploying additional personnel, increasing patrols, and boosting surveillance near critical infrastructure.

The company is working closely with the authorities to investigate the recent incidents and implement long-term safeguards.

“ERL is committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers and deeply regrets the inconvenience caused by these unforeseen circumstances,” the statement read.

Train users are encouraged to follow ERL’s official channels for real-time updates or email [email protected] for assistance.