PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — The Federal government, through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), has allocated RM14.7 million in disaster relief funds to the Selangor government for 2025.

Nadma director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said the allocation would be used to provide RM1,000 in Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) to each head of household affected by disasters, as well as RM10,000 in BWI Kematian to the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

He said the assistance also covers victims affected by the recent gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

“The Petaling District and Land Office, as the District Disaster Management Committee, will distribute the aid based on the list of household heads registered with the Social Welfare Department,” he said in a statement today.

According to Khairul Shahril, households whose homes were destroyed would also receive RM10,000 in cash aid, comprising RM5,000 from the federal government and another RM5,000 from Petronas.

“For homes that suffered partial damage, the owners will get RM5,000, comprising RM2,500 from the federal government and RM2,500 from Petronas,” he added.

He said the Selangor government has also agreed to provide RM2,000 in monthly rental assistance for six months to help affected families secure temporary housing while their homes are repaired or rebuilt.

“This allocation reflects the Madani Government’s concern for the disaster victims in Putra Heights. To ensure smooth distribution, all aid must be channelled through the State Disaster Management Committee,” he said.

The gas pipeline fire, which occurred at 8.10am last Tuesday, sent flames soaring over 30 metres high, with temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius. Firefighters took nearly eight hours to extinguish the blaze. — Bernama