KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Train services on both the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit lines were severely disrupted following multiple incidents of cable theft and a signalling system failure at Bandar Tasik Selatan Station, Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) said today.

In a statement, ERL confirmed the disruptions began on the morning of April 8 and continued into April 9, affecting thousands of commuters.

“The first cable cut incident occurred at KM48.5 between Salak Tinggi Station and KLIA Terminal 1 around 6.20am,” ERL said.

In response, a combined service for KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit was activated by 7am, along with a shuttle service from Salak Tinggi to KL Sentral starting at 7.40am to ease congestion during the morning rush hour.

It said normal operations resumed by 10am from KL Sentral and 9.48am from KLIA T2.

Later that day, a second incident was reported at KM43.1 between Putrajaya & Cyberjaya and Salak Tinggi Station at 5.52pm.

“This caused all trains to be delayed between seven to ten minutes in arrival time,” the statement said.

The situation escalated that night with a signal system disruption at Bandar Tasik Selatan Station, leading to the suspension of all train services at 9.57pm.

ERL deployed a shuttle service between Putrajaya & Cyberjaya Station and KLIA Terminal 2 from 10.20pm onwards, running every 20 minutes.

Passengers heading to KL Sentral from Putrajaya were advised to use alternative transport.

On April 9, two more cable theft incidents were reported.

The first, at 4.47am, happened at KM47.2 between Salak Tinggi and KLIA T1, while the second occurred at 5.20am at KM40.6, affecting the stretch between Salak Tinggi and Putrajaya & Cyberjaya.

In response, ERL introduced shuttle train services between affected stations from 6am, also operating every 20 minutes.

“Our team is currently working around the clock to restore full service,” ERL said.

“We understand the impact these disruptions have had on our passengers, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or delays caused.”

Passengers were urged to check ERL’s social media platforms for the latest updates and were informed that refund requests could be made via email to [email protected].