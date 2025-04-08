KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Asean’s strength lies not in drama but in its durability, having withstood wars, crises and coups over nearly six decades since the region’s establishment in 1967, and together it has what it takes to tackle Washington’s move to impose debilitating tariffs that sent global markets into a rout.

In instilling much-needed confidence in the region, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Asean, which Malaysia now chairs, has always moved forward, even if “only by inches, often frustratingly, but forward nonetheless.”

Asean, he said, has always been a creature of evolution, not revolution.

Therefore, United States President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs is not the first challenge to multilateralism, nor will it be the last. But if Asean can hold its nerve — stay open, pragmatic and cohesive — it may yet be among the last believers in a world that works better when it works together, the prime minister said in his speech at the Asean Investment Conference 2025 here entitled: “Asean 2025: Forging a resilient and inclusive future.

The Conference is held on the sidelines of the 12th Asean Finance Ministers and Governors Meeting (AFMGM) and related meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister said that against a backdrop of mounting uncertainties, a resurgence of protectionism and supply chain reconfiguration, Asean stands out as a beacon of hope and positivity, as the grouping remains broadly committed to openness, cooperation and institutional continuity.

“Our total trade in goods stands at US$3.5 trillion. But this figure is not guaranteed. With the barrage of tariffs sweeping across the world in fast and furious fashion, we are witnessing the fraying of the global order. Therefore, Asean must rely more on itself.”

Strengthening intra-Asean trade

This means strengthening intra-Asean trade must move beyond rhetoric to execution.

“Tariff liberalisation within the region is largely complete, but regulatory alignment, cross-border logistics, and digital connectivity remain unfinished business. It also means safeguarding and expanding our external linkages. Our Dialogue and Sectoral Partners span six continents.”

Few regional blocs can claim such a network, said Anwar.

As chair this year, Malaysia will prioritise the revitalisation of strategic platforms such as the Asean Plus Three as mechanisms for economic resilience.

“Our vision for Asean is a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive region. This will require political will, serious capital, fortitude and a strong dose of good fortune. It will also require swift progress in initiatives at the sub-regional level.”

He cited the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone as a key example.

“While this will not be a silver bullet, it is nevertheless a significant step. By lowering barriers and coordinating policy between two closely linked economies, we create a demonstration effect — a case study in cross-border economic logic.”

Malaysia is also committed to investing in the development of its border areas, such as the northern peninsula with Thailand, and the Sabah and Sarawak borders with Kalimantan, to promote economic activity for the benefit of people on both sides of the border, the prime minister said.

Other efforts include the Asean power grid to transmit electricity from Vietnam to Kelantan via submarine cables, and on to Singapore via land transmission lines, as well as expanding Asean payment connectivity.

There are also plans to promote greater economic integration to enable businesses to better leverage Asean as a market and to further grow regional champions in sectors including financial services, energy, healthcare tourism, telecommunications and logistics. — Bernama