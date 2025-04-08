IPOH, April 8 — For the first time, the Perak State Legislative Assembly will begin with the Rukun Negara pledge, starting with the sitting scheduled from April 15 to 22.

Deputy Speaker Jenny Choy Tsi Jen said the pledge will be recited on the first day of every sitting.

“However, for the First Meeting, the pledge will take place on the second sitting on April 16 (Wednesday), immediately after the prayer recitation, and will be led by the assembly secretary,” she told reporters today.

Also present was Perak State Legislative Assembly secretary Mohd Ikram Ahmad.

According to Choy, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, will deliver the Royal Address at the opening ceremony for the six-day sitting on April 15.

She said that, as usual, a one-hour session for oral questions will be held during the sitting.

“The Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad) will present the motion of thanks for the Royal Address of His Royal Highness Paduka Seri Sultan of Perak Darul Ridzuan on April 16.

“A total of 45 honourable members of the State Legislative Assembly will be allowed to debate the motion,” she said.

The debate duration for the government assemblymembers and opposition leader is 45 minutes each, she added.

Choy said the winding-up session by 10 executive council members according to their portfolios will take place on April 21 and 22.

“The Menteri Besar will wind up the debate on April 22, which is expected to run for 90 minutes,” she added. — Bernama