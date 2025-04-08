KOTA BARU, April 8 — A skull and bones believed to be of a human were found in a paddy field in Kampung Bukit Abal, Selising, Pasir Puteh.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said the police were informed about the discovery at about 3pm yesterday.

“Acting on the information, a team of police officers went to the scene and found a skull and bones believed to be a human skeleton. A search in the found no criminal elements that could be linked to the case,” he said in a statement today.

The case has been classified as sudden death, he said, adding that anyone with information should contact the Selising Police Station Chief, Sergeant Major Suhaimi Abdullah at 019-2424434 or the Pasir Puteh police operations room at 09-7867222. — Bernama