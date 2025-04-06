NIBONG TEBAL, April 6 — The Penang government will step up enforcement and take swift action against encroachment activities near its natural gas power plants, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

He said this is because the state will not compromise on actions that could endanger public safety.

Chow said two years ago, Penang faced a similar situation when an encroachment took place near a natural gas power plant in Perai, where a place of worship was illegally constructed in the area.

“To recall, two years ago we had to deal with an encroachment case involving the construction of a place of worship on a Petronas gas pipeline.

“We took strict enforcement action at the time because this is a safety issue with zero tolerance, as clearly demonstrated by the serious impact of the Putra Heights (gas pipeline) fire incident.

“In line with that, I hope enforcement against any future encroachments will be further strengthened,” he told reporters after attending the Jawi state constituency Aidilfitri Open House event at the Bagan Buaya Changkat Sepak Takraw Court here today.

Currently, Penang has two natural gas power plants located in Perai and Gelugor. — Bernama