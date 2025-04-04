CYBERJAYA, April 4 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday recorded the statement of a customer service officer believed to have uploaded highly offensive content that touches on racial sensitivities on X.

MCMC said the statement was recorded at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters.

“A smartphone and SIM card belonging to the man has been seized for forensic analysis.

“The case is being investigated under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to two years or both if convicted,” it said in a statement.

It reminded the public to refrain from uploading or sharing any content or views that contain elements of hate involving the 3R issues (royalty, race, and religion) on social media platforms and messaging applications.

MCMC said it would conduct regular enforcement action in collaboration with police against those involved according to existing legal provisions to protect harmony and public order.

On April 1, the Office of the Minister of National Unity lodged a report with MCMC regarding a racist and provocative statement posted by an individual on X, urging the commission to investigate the individual and take appropriate action against him. — Bernama