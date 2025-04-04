KUANTAN, April 4 — Police have sent an investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP)’s office regarding an accident that killed three members of a family after being hit by a lorry at Kilometre 50.8 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) towards Kuantan, last Sunday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said his department is still awaiting a response from the party.

“The investigation papers of the case have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor and have not yet received an order to charge (in court). Therefore, there is no need for the police to continue the remand (of the lorry driver).

“(For now,) we issued a police bail and the police will charge the accused person after receiving instructions later (from the DPP),” he said when contacted yesterday.

Earlier the media reported that three individuals died while four others were injured in an accident involving five vehicles, namely a lorry, a Honda Accord, a Proton Waja, a Proton Saga and a Subaru car on Sunday evening.

The accident resulted in the deaths of the Honda Accord driver, Wong Kean Yeap, 29, and his sister Wong Hwee Moon, 34, and their mother Lee Lai Cheng, 61, in the incident.

The other three passengers in the car, a 33-year-old local man, two children, a boy and a girl, aged five, and three year were injured in the accident and were taken to Bentong Hospital for examination.

Also injured was the 29-year-old lorry driver, while the driver and passengers of the other vehicle survived.

Zaiham said that the cause of death of the three victims was traumatic brain injuries and following that, the 52-year-old lorry driver was remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 for four days starting Monday and ending yesterday.

Police investigations also found that the driver involved had four previous summonses while his urine test was found to be negative. — Bernama