IPOH, April 4 — Sixty-nine houses around Lumut in the Manjung district and Batu Gajah in the Kinta district were inundated following heavy rain since midnight.

Manjung Civil Defence Force (APM) District Operations Control Centre (PKOD) said 10 houses in Taman Hijau and 21 homes in Taman Sri Mawar in Astaka, Sitiawan were hit by floods, although the floodwaters have fully receded.

“Continuous heavy rain from midnight caused water from the drains and ditches to overflow, flooding the houses in several areas.

“Meanwhile, four houses in Kampung Batu 3 and five houses in Kampung Batu 5 near Segari were also flooded following heavy rain from 2am, causing water from drains to overflow into the homes. The water levels are receding,” it said in a statement today.

It added that two houses in Kampung Padang Tembak, near Pangkor, were also flooded, but the situation is under control.

The statement also said that an estimated 15 houses were inundated in Kampung Teluk Kechil, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Sungai Pinang Besar and Taman Pangkor Indah, Teluk Bharu near Pangkor, with 22 victims temporarily placed at the Kampung Teluk Raja Bayang Mosque and 17 others at the Kampung Teluk Kechil Al Amir Surau.

It added that despite the cloudy weather, the floodwaters had completely receded.

Meanwhile, it said 12 houses in the Kampung Nala near Tronoh, Batu Gajah in the Kinta district were flooded after a two-hour downpour earlier today, causing Sungai Bangkong to overflow.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Perak Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a 70-year-old disabled man was evacuated from his house which was hit by floods in Kampung Salat, Trong, near Taiping, at midnight.

“Water levels rose to 0.8 metres in the victim’s housing area and the disabled man was rescued by our personnel,” he said. — Bernama