KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Digital Ministry will review requests for the replacement of damaged digital devices from victims of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said during his visit to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Masjid Putra Heights, many victims reported that their digital devices, including laptops, internet equipment, and mobile phones, were damaged in the blaze last Tuesday.

“We will assess their requests over the next two to three days and discuss the matter with the Cabinet.

“Those affected by the fire can apply for device replacements through their respective members of parliament and assemblymen,” he told reporters at the incident command post in Putra Harmoni today.

For now, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will provide 500 power banks, primarily for evacuees at the PPS.

“This is just an initial assistance. We have also made requests for laptops, mobile phones, and other devices as part of the next phase of support,” he said.

The blaze involving a Petronas gas pipeline on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, occurred at 8.10am last Tuesday and affected a total of 1,254 people from 308 families.

Eighty-seven homes were completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, while 148 homes sustained damage but are still liveable after repairs.

As of 8am today, 379 individuals from 97 families are sheltered at the Masjid Putra Heights PPS.

In a separate statement later, Gobind announced that the ministry will provide 100 laptops, 100 tablets and 100 smartphones to victims in need of these devices.



He stated that applications for the devices can be submitted starting today through the service centre of Kota Kemuning assemblyman S. Preakas.



“MyDigital Corporation, an agency under the Digital Ministry, will also work closely with the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC) and Menteri Besar’s office to provide an online platform to ensure there is clear information and timely updates for the victims.



“I also take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help those affected,” he said.



Gobind stated that the ministry and its agencies would continue to collaborate closely with the affected individuals.



“It is our sincere hope that those who were injured will make a full recovery and that those who have suffered losses will receive the necessary support to help them through this trying time,” he said. — Bernama