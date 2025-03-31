KUCHING, March 31 — Two men were injured following a collision involving two cars at Jalan Puncak Borneo near Semenggoh Wildlife Centre here late last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from the Siburan fire station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 11.44pm.

“The incident involved two cars. The victims were not pinned in their seats, so no rescue work was required,” Bomba said.

The injured victims were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Bomba said flushing work was carried out at the scene before the operation concluded at 12.43am today. — The Borneo Post