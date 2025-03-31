KUANTAN, March 31 (Bernama) -- Police have identified three victims who were killed in a five-vehicle collision, at KM 50.8 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak-Kuala Lumpur (KLK) Expressway, yesterday.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said that the victims were identified as the driver of a Honda Accord, Wong Kean Yeap, 29, along with the passengers - his sister, Wong Hwee Moon, 34, and their mother, Lee Lai Cheng, 61.

He added that the other three passengers in the car - a 33-year-old local man and two children, a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl - sustained injuries and were taken to Bentong Hospital for evaluation.

The 29-year-old lorry driver was also injured, while the driver and passengers of the other vehicles survived.

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when a three-tonne lorry, travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur, skidded, struck the road divider, and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with four other vehicles,” he said, in a statement, at midnight last night.

Zaiham said that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged any witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Media reported that three people were killed and four others injured in an accident involving five vehicles at KM50.8 of the KLK Expressway heading towards Kuantan, near Kampung Lentang, Bentong, yesterday.

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said they received an emergency call about the accident involving a lorry, a Honda Accord, a Proton Waja, a Proton Saga and a Subaru at 4.55 pm. — Bernama