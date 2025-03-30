SIBU, March 30 — Police are tracking down an individual seen in a viral video ‘shooting’ fireworks from inside a car towards a group of people at an eatery along Jalan Lanang here late Wednesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said police are also seeking witnesses to assist in the investigation.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against any activity that poses danger to public safety and property,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that police received a report regarding the incident on Friday.

The case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957, for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property.

The Section provides for imprisonment up to seven years in jail or a fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

In the 1-minute 8-second video, an individual is seen releasing fireworks towards a group of roadside diners from inside a white car, before driving off to and parking at a nearby shop house.

A group of diners chased after the car but found it left there with the driver nowhere to be found. — The Borneo Post