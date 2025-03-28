SHAH ALAM, March 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today defended his administration’s move to mandate the wearing of Jalur Gemilang on school uniforms.

He said other countries, including Malaysia’s neighbours, have done the same — adding that it is an effective way to instil patriotism among the young.

“Most neighbouring countries have done it, so why not us? By giving these kids free badges, we can teach them at an early age to love your country.

“I think this matter shouldn’t be disputed as after the education ministry suggested it, the Cabinet agreed to implement it and do it for free,” he told reporters when met at Masjid Jamek Tun Uda in Shah Alam.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education explained that it will provide each student with two Jalur Gemilang badges free of charge for the 2025/2026 school session.

It said the initiative applies to all government schools, government-aided schools, Matriculation Colleges, and Teacher Education Institutes in Malaysia — aiming to instil patriotism and a love for the nation among students and educators.

Effective April 21, all students in educational institutions under the Education Ministry must wear a national flag badge on their uniforms.

In a circular released by the ministry, Education Director-General Datuk Azman Adnan said the guideline for wearing a national flag badge on student uniform was approved by the Cabinet on February 14, 2025.

According to the guideline, students are required to wear a national flag badge, measuring 5cm in length and 2.5cm in width, on the right side of their uniform, parallel to their name tags.