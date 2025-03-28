KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Police have identified 14 accident-prone stretches or blackspots and 61 areas with high traffic flow or hotspots here in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri through Op Lancar which began on March 2 and ends on April 6.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said the 14 blackspots are Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Kepong, Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Syed Putra, Jalan Cheras as well the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) and Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway.

Additionally, other locations that have also been identified are the Besraya Highway, Maju Expressway (MEX) or formerly known as the Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Highway, Western Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersal Scheme (SPRINT) and the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Highway (SUKE).

Monitoring will be intensified in these areas to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the Op Lancar period,” he said at a press conference during the Op Selamat 24 Advocacy Programme, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025, at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Azry Akmar also said the police will also focus on 61 hotspots identified as having high traffic flow, including the Segambut Roundabout, Batu Caves Roundabout, Kepong Roundabout as well as the Sungai Besi Roundabout.

To ensure safety and smooth traffic flow, he said 17 senior officers and 320 members of the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will be on duty throughout Op Selamat 24.

He also reminded the public to always be careful and adhere to traffic rules during this festive period to ensure the safety of all road users. — Bernama