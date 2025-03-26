PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — The names Muhammad, Abdul, Nur and Siti continue to top Malaysia’s baby name charts, reflecting deep cultural roots and Islamic identity, according to the National Registration Department (JPN).

JPN director-general Badrul Hisham Alias said these names are often chosen for their strong ties to Islamic identity and Malay heritage.

“Names like Muhammad, Abdul, Nur and Siti are commonly followed by a second name. Parents typically draw inspiration from baby name books, parenting websites, the Quran, hadiths or language experts before making their choice,” he told Bernama.

He noted that parents today tend to favour names that are not only easy to pronounce and remember but also carry positive meanings.

Islamic and Arabic-inspired names such as Aisyah, Maryam and Rayyan remain popular for their beautiful meanings, he added.

Badrul Hisham also noted a growing trend of parents altering the spelling of traditional names to add a modern touch, with Amir now often spelled as Ameer and Zahra as Zara.

JPN records show that the longest registered name contains 15 words, while the shortest name is just two letters, he said.

While creativity is welcomed, he advised parents to consult JPN if they are uncertain about name choices to avoid complications during registration.

Under Section 16 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 (Act 299) for Peninsular Malaysia, the Registrar-General has the authority to accept or reject a name.

JPN has also introduced official guidelines for naming children, which outline three categories namely objectionable names (such as ranks and titles), undesirable names and names linked to ancestry.

“Titles such as Tan Sri, Datuk, Tun, Haji, Nabi, Governor, Dr and Mahaguru are prohibited,” Badrul Hisham said.

He added that parents are also advised against naming children after animals, fruits, vegetables, or objects, and abbreviations like D, Mohd, Abd or M are not permitted.

For hereditary titles such as Tengku, Megat and Puteri, JPN will assess whether the title is genuinely inherited before approving its use.

Non-Muslim families are also required to adhere to naming guidelines, which prohibit names that imply divinity, he added. — Bernama



