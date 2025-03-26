KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — It’s nearly midnight, but the shopping street of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here, also known as Jalan TAR, is still buzzing.

Beneath the glow of shop lights and the chatter of bargain-hunting families, Salima Annifah runs her fingers over the fabric of a blue floral robe, lifting it up in front of her body before switching to a grey floral one.

Online, she wouldn’t be able to feel the material or compare the colours side by side, but here, she can decide with confidence.

Salima Annifah, 30, shops for clothing at Bazar Aidilfitri Lorong Tar in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

For many Malays, getting new baju raya isn’t just about tradition, it’s also about celebrating the festive spirit in style.

Wearing new clothes symbolises a fresh start after Ramadan, and coordinating outfits with family reflects unity.

Beyond that, it’s a chance to showcase carefully chosen looks, whether at family gatherings or on Instagram.

Salima already bought Baju Raya for her maid and mother but is still searching for a second outfit for her mother.

“Online is cheaper, but we can’t be sure about the fabric quality, type, cutting, and size,” the 30-year-old administrator told Malay Mail.

Nur Muhammad Ahadun, 31, (third from right) shop for clothing at Bazar Aidilfitri Lorong Tar in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“When buying in-store, we feel more satisfied because we can check the size and quality. If we’re not happy, we can just go to the shop next door. Plus, we get to walk around and window-shop,” she added.

The Kuala Lumpur’s Raya shopping hotspot is buzzing with activity, drawing large crowds as shoppers hunt for the perfect festive outfits.

Beyond Jalan TAR, another popular traditional shopping destination, Kompleks PKNS in Shah Alam, is also seeing a surge in visitors looking for baju raya.

But the crowds there aren’t the only proof. Even modern malls like Aeon Mall Shah Alam and Central i-City are packed, with the latter setting up over 70 stalls dedicated to Raya shopping.

At these malls, finding parking has become a battle.

On Saturday, the 14th of Ramadan, shoppers at Central i-City spent nearly 45 minutes circling for a spot, a sign that many are choosing to buy their Raya outfits in person rather than online.

Online sales aren’t slowing, but walk-ins are surging

Baju raya seller Siti Aida, 28, who runs a booth at the Aeon mall in Shah Alam, said she still gets TikTok Shop orders, but her physical store sales are outpacing online ones this year.

“Sales are better this year at the shop, maybe people prefer to walk in because it’s easier and better to try on sizes and feel the fabric. If you’re looking for matching outfits, it’s also easier in-store. Online, the colours might not be the same,” she said.

“Some customers found out about my shop through TikTok but they still came here to check the clothes first before buying it,” she added.

Sizing, fabric, and the fear of disappointment

For Nur Muhammad Ahadun, 31, who is also shopping with two friends at Jalan TAR, the fear of getting the wrong fit keeps him away from online shopping.

“If it arrives, I’m afraid the size will be wrong. Buying online is much cheaper, you can get one for RM40, but when it arrives, it might be too small or too big,” the teacher said after adjusting a pink baju Melayu he just tried on.

“To be satisfied, it’s better to buy in-store. I’m trying on a pink Baju Melayu, but my wife wants a slightly brighter shade of pink. If I can’t find it in this shop, I’ll just go to another one,” he added.

Abdul Malik Mahmud, 38, speaks to Malay Mail at Bazar Aidilfitri Lorong Tar in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

A few stalls away, car salesman Abdul Malik Mahmud, 38, just bought a black kopiah, or traditional skullcap for men.

He had to park several streets away from Jalan TAR before making his way through the evening crowd.

“Buying online is convenient because we don’t have to deal with the crowds, but the material is the issue. We had to deal with one recently.

A general view at Bazar Aidilfitri Lorong Tar in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“Online, it looked shiny, but when it arrived, it didn’t look nice at all. That’s one of the reasons I came here instead, so I can feel the fabric and try on the sizes. But most of the time, buying something online is okay,” he said.

It’s not just baju raya that shoppers are opting to buy in-store, many are also hunting for the perfect shoes, sampin, and accessories to complete their festive look, preferring to see the colours and feel the materials firsthand.

But not everyone is ditching online shopping

A woman who only wanted to be known as Adriana has found a way to combine both in-store and online shopping.

“I’ve been eyeing this one baju kurung from a particular brand, and I know it’ll be somewhat cheaper buying it on their TikTok Shop because of discount vouchers,” she said.

A general view at Bazar Aidilfitri Lorong Tar in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Taking advantage of a buka puasa event with a friend at Sunway Putra Mall, she decided to try on the outfit in-store before finalising her purchase online.

“I’m not afraid of getting the wrong size or a defective baju kurung since it’s from a reputable brand. If there’s anything wrong with it, I’ll just contact customer service or bring it to the shop,” she added.