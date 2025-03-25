KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi will meet representatives of the concessionaire responsible for maintaining Jalan Sengkang-Felda Inas-Bandar Tenggara, Johor, tomorrow, following a recent accident that claimed the lives of two siblings.

He said the concessionaire had been reprimanded and directed to take immediate action to repair the road, which had already been carried out.

“I urge them to take this case as a lesson so that we can prevent such incidents in the future...they must conduct more frequent and detailed monitoring as well as repair damaged roads and potholes.

“...so let’s see what can be done besides issuing a reprimand. We must comply with the agreement, and the contract (with the concessionaire) cannot be terminated immediately,” he told reporters after the Handover Ceremony of the Letter of Acceptance (SST) and the Letter of Appointment of the Project Superintendent Officer here today.

Also present were Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Public Works director-general Datuk Roslan Ismail.

In last Friday’s accident, two siblings, aged 17 and 16, were killed on their way to school when their motorcycle hit a pothole on Jalan Sengkang-Felda Inas-Bandar Tenggara in Kluang.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Nanta reminded all parties, particularly contractors involved in public infrastructure projects, not to cut corners on the quality of roads and bridges, as it could lead to accidents.

He said all parties, including the ministry, the Public Works Department, and contractors, must take lessons from the incident to prevent a recurrence in the future.

“This incident will definitely have a negative impact on the ministry after being widely shared on social and mainstream media.

“Fulfil your responsibilities to the best of your ability. You (contractors) are not only building roads and bridges...failure to follow specifications and standards or cutting corners can lead to accidents, loss of life, and tarnish the country’s image,” he said.

At the ceremony, six contractors received SST to undertake road and bridge infrastructure projects under the Works Ministry and the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), with a total estimated cost of RM174.46 million

Among the projects is the elevation of Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing in Kota Tinggi, Johor, costing RM130.78 million. The project, implemented by Zinpac Enterprise Sdn Bhd, commenced on March 18, 2025, and is set to be completed by March 2028.

The other five projects include replacing a culvert with a bridge on Jalan Paya Kemunting (Jitra) - Bukit Kayu Hitam (FT001) in Kedah and upgrading the bridge on Jalan Perwira Jaya - Selancar (FT2490) in Rompin, Pahang.

The projects also include replacing the suspension bridge in Kampung Rekoh, Rompin, Pahang; constructing a new concrete bridge in the Kenong Eco Forest Area, Mukim Cheka 2, Pahang; and replacing the FT1292 bridge at Section 2.90 in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan.

Nanta also reminded all contractors awarded the SST today to uphold integrity and trust in fulfilling their responsibilities, ensuring each project was completed according to the specified standards, quality, and timeline, or even ahead of schedule. — Bernama