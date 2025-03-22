IPOH, March 22 — Prime Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim today reminded certain individuals to not use the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple’s issue to create anxiety and unrest among public.

Responding to the Lawyer for Liberty (LFL) director Zaid Malek’s statement, Muhammad Kamil said LFL should refer back to the outcome of the discussions between the landowner and the temple authorities before commenting.

“Previously, a joint statement was issued, signalling that this matter can be resolved amicably. Our country is governed by laws and a well-established legal process.

“Therefore, I firmly believe that no one should exploit this issue to instil fear or anxiety among the public,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil pointed out that LFL is not the official mouthpiece for the temple unless proven otherwise by the temple authorities.

“Discussions have been held between the relevant parties, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has already provided a detailed statement.

“We should refrain from escalating the issue and instead work towards resolving it peacefully, in the spirit of Ramadan,” he said.

Earlier, Zaid, in a statement, expressed concern over the government’s decision to relocate the temple to an undisclosed site to make way for the construction of a “Masjid Madani” at the current temple location.

Zaid questioned Anwar’s haste in holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque, despite ongoing discussions between the temple authorities and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He also disputed Anwar’s claim that the temple was built without permission and is illegal, asserting that this assertion is incorrect.