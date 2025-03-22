LANGKAWI, March 22 — A cow was flung into the boot of a Proton Wira Aeroback after crashing through the car’s shattered rear windshield in an accident on Jalan Ulu Melaka early yesterday morning.

The 1am incident left the driver unharmed, Berita Harian reported.

Langkawi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shariman Ashari said the accident occurred when a 26-year-old man was driving along Jalan Ulu Melaka towards Jalan Ayer Hangat.

“As he approached a three-way junction, a herd of cows suddenly crossed the road. The driver was unable to avoid them and collided with the animals.

“One of the cows was thrown onto the car’s roof before landing in the rear boot after shattering the back windshield,” he said in a statement last night.

Shariman added that the impact caused significant damage to the front of the Proton Wira Aeroback, dented the roof, and shattered the rear windshield.

“However, the driver, a 26-year-old tour guide from Kampung Kilim, Mukim Ayer Hangat, was not injured.

“The case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959,” he added.