KLANG, March 21 — The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) will assign its officers to go undercover (disguise themselves as passengers) to detect violation of bus drivers during the special road operation held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) 2025 from March 24 to April 8.

Its director Azrin Borhan stated that the undercover strategy, which involves placing undercover officers on buses, allows immediate summonses to be issued to drivers who commit traffic offences, while also ensuring smooth and efficient public transportation operations.

He said based on statistics from the Chinese New Year Undercover Ops, 351 offences were detected, including 115 cases of running red lights and 109 cases of driving in the emergency lane.

“Other offences were 47 cases of driving in the right lane continuously and 28 cases of queue-cutting,” he said after inspecting buses for the Selangor JPJ pre-Raya 2025 operation here today.

Regarding ‘Pre-Operation HRA 2025’, Azrin shared that since March 17, they have inspected 30 express buses at Sani Express Depot in Klang Sentral and the Konsortium Transnasional Berhad Depot in Section 16, Shah Alam for roadworthiness.

He added that inspection slips will be issued to vehicles that meet the established standards for use during Aidilfitri. During the inspection process, nine buses were issued notices prohibiting their use until the vehicles were serviced as per the highlighted issues to become roadworthy.

Azrin said the inspection focused on safety aspects and key vehicle components requiring maintenance, such as tyre tread thickness meeting the minimum standard of 2.5 millimetres, brake system, and active safety aspects including lighting, mandatory lights, mirrors, reflectors and functional emergency equipment kits.

Driver’s licence checks will also be conducted, along with emphasising the use of the Global Positioning System (GPS) in the buses to monitor driving behaviour throughout the trip, he explained. — Bernama