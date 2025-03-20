KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Police have arrested a civil servant suspected of posting comments insulting Prophet Muhammad SAW on Facebook recently.

According to national news agency Bernama, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the arrest was made after a 35-year-old man lodged a report last Tuesday.

He said the suspect, along with two other individuals, allegedly posted derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad on a news post regarding Malaysia's strong condemnation of the deadly airstrike in Gaza that killed eight humanitarian workers from the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (Mapim) last Saturday.

The suspect, a 29-year-old pharmacy officer, is currently under a two-day remand until tomorrow to assist in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” Razarudin was quoted as saying.

He said the police viewed religious insults seriously, as such acts can threaten national harmony and public order.

Yesterday, Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang urged the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate and take stern action against a Facebook account owner accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Aaron stated that insulting any religion not only violates the principles of national harmony and unity but could also have severe consequences for peace and public security.