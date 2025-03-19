GEORGE TOWN, March 19 — The Penang state government has submitted names of potential candidates for the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s post to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the names have been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office for submission to Istana Negara.

“We know that the discretion for appointing the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri lies with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said at a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

The post is appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a four-year term, with the current Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s tenure ending on April 30 this year.

Chow said if the incumbent’s term is extended, it would be at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“If the term is not extended, a new appointment must be made in accordance with the state constitution,” he said.

When asked about the number and identities of the candidates proposed, Chow declined to disclose details, stating that the decision rests with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He added that the state executive council had approved the list before it was sent to the PMO.

“Please be patient; an official announcement will be made at the appropriate time,” he said.

The current Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, was appointed on May 1, 2021.

There has been speculation that he may be replaced at the end of his term, with former Perak Mentri Besar Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib among those reportedly considered for the position.