KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Tan Sri Razarudin Husain is set to conclude his tenure as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) this June after serving for two years.

It remains uncertain whether his contract will be extended or if he will be succeeded by his deputy, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, as reported by Berita Harian (BH) today.

As the second-in-command of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Ayob Khan, 59, is widely seen as the leading candidate to succeed the 62-year-old Razarudin. However, the final decision will only be confirmed in June, when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, approves the candidate recommended following a meeting of the Police Force Commission (SPP).

BH also reported that, in addition to the change in the IGP position, PDRM will undergo a major leadership reshuffle, with six department directors at Bukit Aman retiring this year.

On March 14, Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin, the Director of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), retired. The next director set to retire is Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, the Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), who will complete his service on Thursday.

The other directors scheduled for retirement include Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, Director of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department; Datuk Seri Sahabudin Abd Manan, Director of the Logistics and Technology Department; Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, Director of the Special Branch, and Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim, Director of the Internal Security and Public Order Department.

According to BH, if Ayob Khan, who turns 60 next year, is appointed as the new IGP, his current deputy position will likely be filled by Azmi Abu Kassim.