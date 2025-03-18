KUCHING, March 18 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak Brigade seized 525.45 tonnes of electronic waste (e-waste) valued at RM14.7 million here yesterday.

‘Op Hazard Sarawak’ was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Environment (DoE) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

Sarawak Brigade Commander SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang said the second operation of its kind sought to crack down on premises processing e-waste without a permit from the DoE.

During the three raids, nine individuals, one of whom was a woman and one a foreign man, aged between 26 and 55, were arrested.

“During the raids and inspections, authorities uncovered 525.45 tonnes of unprocessed e-waste components, estimated to be worth RM14.7 million.

“These were seized alongside three containers (shipping), three heavy vehicles (industrial), and various types of machinery and equipment, bringing the total value of the confiscated items to RM21.6 million,” Che Ghazali said in a statement today.

He said all detainees have been handed over to the respective district police headquarters for further action.

“The seized items, meanwhile, have been transferred to the DoE and relevant local authorities for further investigation,” he said.

Che Ghazali said the offences fall under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005, as well as the laws, ordinances, and regulations under MPP.

“It is crucial that premises handling e-waste obtain valid permits or licences from the DoE to ensure compliance with regulations governing the dismantling, processing, and smelting of illegally smuggled e-waste.

“The GoF Sarawak Brigade, together with the DoE and local authorities, will continue collaborating to combat environmental crimes and uphold the law,” he stressed.

From January to March 17 this year, the GoF Sarawak Brigade has recorded seizures totalling RM197.3 million.

A total of 78 cases have been reported, resulting in 186 arrests — comprising 137 locals and 49 foreigners — and the seizure of 111 vehicles of various types. — The Borneo Post