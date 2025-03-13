GEORGE TOWN, March 13 — Penang will welcome a new direct flight route from another major city in China, which is expected to commence during China’s May Day Golden Week travel peak, according to Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.

Wong said the new route will further enhance connectivity between Penang and China’s market, injecting new vitality into tourism, business exchanges and cultural interactions, as well as reinforcing the state’s position as a regional aviation hub and international tourism destination.

“During the Routes Asia 2024 Forum, Penang Global Tourism has established contact with the airline from China. After multiple video conferences, the details were finalised. This new direct flight route from China is expected to benefit from the travel surge during China’s May Day Golden Week.

“The airline is currently awaiting approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). Once the necessary procedures are completed, the airline will officially announce the details,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said Penang currently has direct flights from seven China cities, namely Guangzhou, Xiamen, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Xi’an, and the upcoming addition will mark the eighth China city with direct flights to Penang.

Additionally, he said data from February 2025 shows that the number of Chinese tourists arriving in Penang via international flights has reached 33,151, a significant increase of 118.03 per cent as compared to February 2024.

“If we count travellers transiting through Kuala Lumpur or arriving via land routes, the actual number of Chinese tourists visiting Penang is even more remarkable. Since January 2025, China has surpassed Singapore to become Penang’s second-largest international tourist source market, trailing only behind Indonesia.

“This marks a shift from its previous third-place ranking and highlights the growing preference and market potential of China tourists in Penang,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wong said Penang will also welcome another new direct flight route from Yangon, Myanmar, on April 10 through Myanmar Airways International, which will further expand the state’s regional aviation network and provide greater convenience for travellers from South-east Asia.

However, he said the Penang international flight network also faces market adjustments following AirAsia’s announcement yesterday on the suspension of eight routes, including one from Penang, where the direct flight to Hong Kong will be suspended from April 12.

He said that since January this year, the number of direct flights between Hong Kong and Penang has significantly increased to 22 flights per week, but AirAsia may be adjusting its routes to explore new markets, which is a normal commercial decision in the aviation industry.

“Previously, the Hong Kong-Penang route was operated by AirAsia and Cathay Pacific. However, in November last year, Hong Kong Express Airways also launched direct flights between Hong Kong and Penang. Currently, three airlines operate on this route. In January 2024, Cathay Pacific only had four weekly flights, while AirAsia had three, totalling seven flights per week.

“In contrast, by January 2025, Cathay Pacific increased its frequency to eight flights per week, AirAsia increased to seven, and Hong Kong Express Airways added another seven, bringing the total number of direct flights from Hong Kong to Penang from seven per week last year to 22 per week this year,” he said, adding that the intense competition has turned the route into a highly contested market. — Bernama