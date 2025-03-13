SHAH ALAM, March 13 — A Toyota Vios stolen yesterday near a kindergarten in Setia Alam with a six-year-old girl inside the vehicle was later found abandoned nearby, police said.

According to Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, police received a call at yesterday morning reporting a stolen car with a child still inside.

The incident occurred at 6.55am, when the 34-year-old mother left her eldest daughter to sleep in the car, with the engine running and doors unlocked, while dropping off her younger child at a kindergarten.

“When she returned, she realised that her car was missing, believed to have been stolen with her child still inside,” he said in a statement.

With the help of the public, police found the child and the stolen car at 7.45am about two kilometres from the kindergarten.

Investigations suggest that the suspect, a local man, did not realise the child was in the car until he heard her crying, prompting him to abandon the vehicle and flee.

However, the suspect stole the woman’s handbag, which contained bank cards, identification documents, and two mobile phones worth RM2,000.

Efforts to track down the suspect are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inspector Khamsia Hung Mei Shuang at 016-8119560.